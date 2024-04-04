Facts

19:22 04.04.2024

Ukrzaliznytsia in partnership with UNICEF plans to launch 'family carriages'

Ukrzaliznytsia in partnership with UNICEF plans to launch 'family carriages'

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, along with UNICEF, plans to implement a project of "family carriages" for domestic passenger transportation, Ukrzaliznytsia's Chairman of the Board Yevhen Liaschenko said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Family carriages' will be on at least three domestic routes; these are six carriages. Perhaps there will be more such cars," Liaschenko said.

According to him, the project will be implemented before the end of 2024.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia also said the concept of the project was developed by Ukrzaliznytsia with UNICEF, which will finance the re-equipment of the cars.

