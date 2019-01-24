Facts

10:20 24.01.2019

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

 The establishment of the High Anticorruption Court of Ukraine will be complete in February, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"I want to assure you that we will not be able to stop the reforms. The fight against corruption goes on. In February, the establishment of the AntiCorruption Court will be completed," the president said at a meeting of the National Investment Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, January 23.

The Ukrainian head of state said that the High Anticorruption Court, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and anticorruption prosecutors [Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office] form the basis for effective coordination of anticorruption activities.

