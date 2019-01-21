Facts

Poroshenko: Donetsk airport defenders laid foundation for our victory

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is confident that Ukraine will liberate Donbas and will be able to restore Donetsk airport, for which Ukrainian soldiers gave their lives.

"The defenders of the Donetsk airport laid the foundation for our victory. And it will come. I hope that one peaceful day in peaceful and liberated Donbas, we will all gather at the runway of the Donetsk airport. Near its terminals. Near the famous tower. We will stand there and just keep silent. Just stand, listening to the echoes of fierce battles. And imagine at least for a moment the things our warriors-'cyborgs' have lived through," Poroshenko said during his speech at the event devoted to the 4th anniversary of remembrance of the fallen defenders of the Donetsk airport in Kyiv on Sunday.

According to the president, Ukraine will never forget the heroic feat of cyborgs.

"Eternal memory to the fallen defenders of the Donetsk airport. We will never forget the heroic feat and will not forgive the enemy. And we will not betray what we believe in and fight for," he also stressed. We will rebuild the airport of Donetsk and the Ukrainian flag, which "cyborgs" have been hoisting again and again under the bullets and projectiles, will always wave at its high control tower," he said.

The event was also attended by Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak, leaders of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, relatives of the killed defenders of the airport, soldiers of the Kyiv garrison, cadets and lyceum students of military schools of the capital.

The defense of the Donetsk airport lasted 242 days from 2014 through 2015.

Tags: #poroshenko #donetsk_airport
