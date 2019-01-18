Facts

15:10 18.01.2019

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

2 min read
Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Ukraine would welcome an international mission in the Kerch Strait but is concerned that Russia may manipulate it, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"If an international presence helps us here and they [the Russian authorities] don't manipulate it, we undoubtedly welcome it, and it should be established," Klimkin said at a press conference on the work of the Foreign Ministry held in Kyiv on Friday, commenting on reports that Germany and France may guarantee navigation in the Kerch Strait with Russia's approval.

Klimkin said he hopes that Ukraine's German partners had productive talks with Russian officials.

"Although, honestly speaking, I am confident that Russia will continue manipulating it. Russia's purpose is to destabilize Ukrainian Donbas, and it is best to do so from the south. That's clear politically, geopolitically, and economically," Klimkin said.

The issue of international control in the Kerch Strait has already been discussed with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, among others, he said.

"The idea is to have international control. Not Russian control, but international control in the Kerch Strait," Klimkin said.

"This is a possibility of specialists who would see what Russia is doing independently and understand perfectly well that one must follow the principles of international law, that there is no Russian idea of any borders there, and that the principles that need to be implemented as regards the strait and the Sea of Azov are freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and the Convention on the Law of the Sea," Klimkin said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with the German foreign minister earlier on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted German Chancellor Angela Merkel's proposal that German and French specialists be given access to the Kerch Strait.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #klimkin
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

Klimkin: We, in fact, don't have diplomatic relations with Russia

Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

It is easier for Ukraine to become NATO member than EU member – Klimkin

Simple visa regime with Russia not to work, we must introduce biometric visas — Klimkin

Security primary motive for closing down polling stations in Russia — Klimkin

New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

LATEST

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Putin agrees to let German, French specialists in Kerch Strait - Lavrov

SBU submitted in 2018 to NSDC proposals on application of sanctions to more than 280 Russian citizens, almost 550 Russian companies

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

OSCE records significant decrease in number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017

Baltic States, Poland in favor of "Azov package" of sanctions on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

Poroshenko calls increase in social standards as priority for 2019

Russia refuses to hold joint TCG, humanitarian subgroup meetings on release of Kremlin's hostages, political prisoners – Gerashchenko

Ukraine should constructively address quality of software for future trading with power, paying attention to frequency drop in ENTSO-E system – Ukrenergo

Facebook deletes more than 100 pages, accounts created in Russia participating in 'coordinated misbehavior' in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD