09:36 16.01.2019

Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

The criminal case against director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky will be referred to a court in Kyiv after an indictment is issued, Ukrainian prosecutors told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The investigation has just finished. An indictment will be filed and then the Vyshinsky case will be tried in a court in Kyiv," an official said.

Vyshinsky was arrested in Kyiv on May 15, 2018, prosecutors recalled. Later he was charged with several crimes in Ukraine, such as high treason, calling for a violent overthrow of the constitutional system, conspiracy to overthrow the government; calling for intentionally changing Ukraine's national borders in violation of the constitutional order, combined with incitement of ethnic hatred and animosity, humiliation of national honor and dignity; and acquisition and possession of a firearm.

On May 16, he was moved to a jail in Kherson. The following day, the town's court remanded him in custody until July 13.

On July 6, Larysa Sarhan, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian prosecutor general, said that he had been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Kherson City Court extended Vyshinsky's arrest several times, and the court of appeals has upheld the extensions.

On November 1, the Kherson City Court once again extended Vyshinsky's arrest through December 28.

On December 27, 2018, the Court prolonged his arrest through January 27, 2019.

