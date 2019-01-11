Sentsov finishes new novel, awaits publication of short stories, film based on his script – Iryna Gerashchenko

First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has received from Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who was illegally convicted and jailed in Russia, a letter in which he shares his plans, expectations and attitudes.

"I've received a letter from Oleh Sentsov. The key words for Ukrainians and the world: "I don't intend to lose heart or start whining. ...And I am not going to stop either my creative or social endeavors," she said on Facebook, citing Sentsov's letter on Thursday.

Gerashchenko said Sentsov continues to write. At the end of December 2018 he completed a new novel.

"He expects a collection of his stories, a novel to be published this year, a novel and the filming of a movie or a theatrical production according to his script," she said.

Gerashchenko said Sentsov's willpower and courage are inspirational to all Ukrainians.

"We have no right to give up. Ukrainians being held in prisons of the Russian Federation are setting an example for us," she said, positing part of Sentsov's letter on her Facebook page.

As earlier reported, in August 2015, the North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced Sentsov, arrested in Crimea in 2014, to 20 years in a high-security penitentiary for forming a terrorist group in Crimea.

Sentsov went on hunger strike on May 14, 2018, and demanded that all Ukrainians incarcerated in Russia be released.