Facts

11:03 11.01.2019

Sentsov finishes new novel, awaits publication of short stories, film based on his script – Iryna Gerashchenko

2 min read
Sentsov finishes new novel, awaits publication of short stories, film based on his script – Iryna Gerashchenko

 First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has received from Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who was illegally convicted and jailed in Russia, a letter in which he shares his plans, expectations and attitudes.

"I've received a letter from Oleh Sentsov. The key words for Ukrainians and the world: "I don't intend to lose heart or start whining. ...And I am not going to stop either my creative or social endeavors," she said on Facebook, citing Sentsov's letter on Thursday.

Gerashchenko said Sentsov continues to write. At the end of December 2018 he completed a new novel.

"He expects a collection of his stories, a novel to be published this year, a novel and the filming of a movie or a theatrical production according to his script," she said.

Gerashchenko said Sentsov's willpower and courage are inspirational to all Ukrainians.

"We have no right to give up. Ukrainians being held in prisons of the Russian Federation are setting an example for us," she said, positing part of Sentsov's letter on her Facebook page.

As earlier reported, in August 2015, the North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced Sentsov, arrested in Crimea in 2014, to 20 years in a high-security penitentiary for forming a terrorist group in Crimea.

Sentsov went on hunger strike on May 14, 2018, and demanded that all Ukrainians incarcerated in Russia be released.

Tags: #sentsov #gerashchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia refuses video conference call on Dec 29 to discuss hostage release – Iryna Gerashchenko

Russia, officials from occupied Donbas refuse to conduct video conference on prisoner swap

Sentsov's cousin accepts Sakharov Prize in Strasbourg in his name

Sentsov to be transferred from infirmary to colony unit

Kyiv to seek debate holding on militarization of Azov by Russia at January PACE session

Russia, ORDLO at TCG reject Kyiv's offer to release hostages before Christmas holidays

Kyiv at TCG demands immediate release of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia without any conditions and swaps – Gerashchenko

Ukraine calling to discuss Russia's aggression in Azov Sea at OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna

Ukrainian ombudsman demands Russia provide documents on Sentsov's, Balukh's health

Ukraine to demand at TCG that Russia dissolve all institutions created as result of illegitimate elections in Donbas

LATEST

Russia-led militants mount three attacks on Ukrainian army in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine starts mass production of Vilkha missile system – Poltorak

U.S. Secretary of State calls granting of autocephaly to Orthodox Church of Ukraine historic achievement – Embassy

Akhmetov didn't receive any info from Kilimnik, Manafort about 2016 U.S. presidential election – Akhmetov's press secretary

Five Ukrainians died of flu since year's start

Poltorak: Almost everyone at the last NATO HQ meeting talked about our accelerated NATO accession

Tomos returns to Ukraine, brought to Rivne — Poroshenko

Russian special services recruit employee of Ukrainian state scientific enterprise in Kharkiv – SBU

NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

PGO finds new evidence of Russia supplying fighters in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD