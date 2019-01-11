Facts

U.S. Secretary of State calls granting of autocephaly to Orthodox Church of Ukraine historic achievement – Embassy

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has called the provision of autocephaly to an independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine a historic achievement for the future of the Ukrainian state, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"The January 6th announcement of autocephaly for an independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine marks a historic achievement as Ukraine seeks to chart its own future. On this momentous occasion, the United States reiterates its unwavering support for a sovereign, independent Ukraine," the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. quoted Pompeo as saying on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, Pompeo stressed that the United States supports the freedom of religion and the right of members of religious groups to freely practice their faith without external interference.

Pompeo also welcomed the statement of head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, about the openness of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to all Orthodox believers.

