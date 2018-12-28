Facts

15:25 28.12.2018

Ukraine-EU Association Agreement fulfilled 50% over nine months of 2018 – Deputy PM Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukraine-EU Association Agreement fulfilled 50% over nine months of 2018 – Deputy PM Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has expressed her disappointment with the results of Ukraine's fulfillment of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement in 2018.

"I cannot tell you that I am very happy about the results of the implementation of the Association Agreement in 2018 because there are many parliamentarians who, I believe, have acted irresponsibly in carrying out the tasks declared by the political forces to move towards Europe," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

She noted that this direction is a priority for the government. But if such an attitude is not shared by all the authorities, then selective measures will not bring the expected result.

"According to the results of nine months in 2018, we can say only half the tasks planned for 2018 have been fulfilled," she said.

Yet, the fact that a number of requirements for the previous periods have been fulfilled can be a little reassuring. "Therefore, we see the accumulated result of the Association Agreement implementation improving significantly," she added.

Tags: #klympush_tsintsadze
