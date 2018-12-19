Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchyov has announced a new voyage of Ukrainian Naval Forces vessels through the Kerch Strait, leaving open the possibility that ships from Ukraine's partners or international organizations would take part.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Company's Ukraine bureau "BBC Ukraine" Turchynov said military ships would attempt to pass through the Kerch Strait again.

Turchynov was quoted as saying: "Yes. This is an issue of principle for us. If we stop and give up, Russia will have practically achieved its goal of seizing the Sea of Azov, have declared to the world its new sea borders in the Black Sea, de facto legalizing the occupation of Crimea."

Turchynov said there is no time to waste.

"We are offering our partners to take part in the passage from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov," he said, adding that representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international organizations would be invited.

"…In order for them to be present on our ships, to prove to the world that Ukraine and its sailors do not violate any laws or international rules. We have no alternative to such a course of action," Turchynov said.