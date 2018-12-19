Facts

16:09 19.12.2018

Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

2 min read
Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchyov has announced a new voyage of Ukrainian Naval Forces vessels through the Kerch Strait, leaving open the possibility that ships from Ukraine's partners or international organizations would take part.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Company's Ukraine bureau "BBC Ukraine" Turchynov said military ships would attempt to pass through the Kerch Strait again.

Turchynov was quoted as saying: "Yes. This is an issue of principle for us. If we stop and give up, Russia will have practically achieved its goal of seizing the Sea of Azov, have declared to the world its new sea borders in the Black Sea, de facto legalizing the occupation of Crimea."

Turchynov said there is no time to waste.

"We are offering our partners to take part in the passage from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov," he said, adding that representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international organizations would be invited.

"…In order for them to be present on our ships, to prove to the world that Ukraine and its sailors do not violate any laws or international rules. We have no alternative to such a course of action," Turchynov said.

Tags: #crimea #azov_sea #turchynov #kerch_strait
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

All Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia to insist on POW status

Crimean lawyers being threatened after situation with Kurbedinov — ombudswoman

Major NATO presence in Black Sea, sanctions against Russia, supplies of lethal weapons needed after Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait

ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

Ukrainian naval ships to continue passing through Kerch Strait, otherwise Ukraine will lose Azov Sea - Poltorak

Evidence of Crimea's militarization presented at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Ukrainian cruise missile destroys 280 km distance target amid tests – Turchynov

Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

LATEST

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 13 times on Ukrainian positions, one wounded – JFO HQ

NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

Volker ready to meet Surkov if Russia demonstrates readiness to release Ukrainian seamen — MP

Poroshenko warns members of radical organizations against seizing UOC MP churches

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

Exclusion zone around Chornobyl NPP visited by more than 63,000 people in 2018

Russian troops boost forces on Ukraine's borders – Military Intelligence

EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

Police at Kharkiv airport detain Dnipro resident suspected of ordering murder of civic activist Oleshko — Abroskin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD