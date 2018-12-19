Facts

15:16 19.12.2018

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 13 times on Ukrainian positions, one wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces opened fire 13 times on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action.

"One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the past day. According to our intelligence reports, one enemy fighter was wounded," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said in an update published on Facebook.

Russia-led occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Slavne, Pisky, Chermalyk, Lebedynske, and Pavlopil. The enemy also employed 122-mm artillery systems and 120-mm mortars, shelling the Ukrainian positions near the village of Novotoshkivske, while 82-mm mortars were used near Pavlopil.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.

