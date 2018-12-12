Facts

Normandy Format dialogue at level of advisors to resume in Jan - German govt

Dialogue in the Normandy Format for settling the conflict in Ukraine's Donbas will be resumed at the level of advisors in January, Germany government spokesman Steffen Seibert told journalists.

"The advisors have had a substantive conversation, which should be continued in January," Seibert said in Berlin on Wednesday, commenting on a meeting held there on Tuesday.

The meeting in January will also be held at the level of foreign policy advisors to the leaders of the countries involved in the Normandy Format talks, he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that presidential aide Vladislav Surkov would represent Russia at a meeting in Berlin of the foreign policy advisors from France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to arrange such an event at their recent meeting.

