Delta Wilmar seeks to double exports of Chumak products, expand grocery goods

Delta Wilmar plans to expand the grocery goods range of goods and double exports of products of the Chumak food producer, Delta Wilmar Director General Yuriy Holianych has said.

"First of all, we have plans to increase market share in the segments in which Chumak operates, secondly to expand the product line in the grocery category, thirdly, to increase exports within the network of the Wilmar group of companies in Asia, Africa and the EU. In terms of market share in Ukraine, our goal is to be in the group of leaders – number one or two in all segments where we operate. Now, the share of exports is about 20% of total production, we want to double this share," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the Chumak company will be managed by the Ukrainian unit of Delta Wilmar.

"The Russian division has no relation either to the transaction itself or to the management of Chumak. The cost of the transaction is market one," Holianych said.

As reported, referring to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the regulator agreed on the purchase of Crestone Investments Limited by Flottotrade Limited (both from Cyprus). Crestone Investments owns Chumak subsidiary LLC. The ultimate beneficiary is the head of Dragon Capital Tomas Fiala.

Chumak is the largest producer of food products: canned vegetables, sauces, ketchups, pasta, mayonnaise, desserts. The company also produces products for retail chains and HoReCa under the private label.