14:14 25.10.2019

No one is stopping investigation of Maidan cases - Chumak

No one is stopping investigation of Maidan cases - Chumak

Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General and Chief Military Prosecutor Viktor Chumak has said the investigation of the so-called Maidan cases will not be terminated. He said the dismissal of Serhiy Horbatiuk from the post of Head of Department of Special Investigations at the Prosecutor General' Office (PGO) is legitimate.

"Nobody will stop investigating the Maidan cases. People will be appointed. A prosecutor will be appointed from the same working group. It's not about Horbatiuk alone, but about 43 people who are working on investigating these crimes," Chumak said.

"The dismissals (of Horbatiuk and investigators of the Special Investigations Directorate of the Prosecutor General's Office) are legal. If Horbatiuk disagrees with this, he can go to court. Everyone who disagrees with what is happening can go to court. Until there is a court decision, it will be only the subjective opinion of Horbatiuk or someone else," said Chumak, commenting on Horbatiuk's statements regarding the illegality of his dismissal from office.

As reported, Horbatiuk on October 24 spoke about the situation about his dismissal. He said he wrote a statement about the certification in another form about the impossibility of conducting the certification process approved by the prosecutor general.

"Prosecutors were actually forced to write statements (on passing the certification). I took the position that this was being done in an illegal way and does not lead to a competency test," he said.

He said there were no grounds for his dismissal, since he is an investigator.

