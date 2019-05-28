Economy

12:21 28.05.2019

Dragon Capital announces sale of Chumak to Delta Wilmar

Dragon Capital announces sale of Chumak to Delta Wilmar

 Dragon Capital announced today the sale of its entire stake in Chumak, Ukraine's leading producer of branded food products, to Delta Wilmar – the Ukraine affiliate of Wilmar International Ltd Singapore, one of Asia's leading agribusiness groups.

"We are happy to announce a successful exit from our investment in Chumak. It has been a pleasure to support such a great business and management team over the last 10 years," Dragon Capital CEO Tomas Fiala said.

Chumak is one of Ukraine's most recognized branded food producers, manufacturing ketchup, mayonnaise, tomato paste, sauces and pasta. Established in 1996 by Swedish businessmen in Kakhovka (Kherson region), it is one of the largest tomato processors in the CIS with an annual processing capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes.

Delta Wilmar CIS LLC was established in 2004. It specializes in the production of oil and fat goods and ingredients for bakery, confectionery and dairy products.

