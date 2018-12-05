Ukroboronprom preparing for serial production of Neptune cruise missile if adopted by Ukraine's Armed Forces – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said state-owned Ukroboronprom concern is preparing for the mass production of the Neptune cruise missile, which was successfully tested on December 5 in the Odesa region.

“I was just told that the new cruise missile Neptune passed successful tests and destroyed a target at a distance of 280 km. The Ukrainian rocket developed by the Kyiv-based Luch State Design Bureau as part of the missile shield project is strategically important for the country's defense capability. Ukroboronprom is preparing for the mass production of the cruise missile if it is adopted by Ukraine's Armed Forces," Poroshenko said on Facebook.