European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

Sanctions against Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, were applied on the basis of falsified documents, the party's press service said on Tuesday, citing the course of the trial in the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court, which is hearing the politician's lawsuit against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the court hearing, Poroshenko said the falsifications were hidden under the label "for official use only," as a result of which neither the public nor even he himself knows why the sanctions were imposed. "For more than seven months, information has been spread that does not correspond to reality. I have reasonable suspicion of falsification of the materials that were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers and the NSDC. At the seventh month of the process, provide the originals of the materials on the basis of which [decisions] were either deliberately manipulated or you misled those who prepared and signed the sanctions decision," he appealed to representatives of the authorities.

The party says that Zelenskyy's representative at the hearing admitted to making changes to the presidential decree enacting the NSDC decision on sanctions after it had already been signed, which she described as "technical corrections."

Lawyer Ihor Holovan said that on July 31 the ruling of Vinnytsia District Administrative Court entered into force in Poroshenko's lawsuit against the NSDC apparatus and the NSDC Secretary, which established the fact of unlawful changes in the president's decree on sanctions. The court also found that current Ukrainian legislation does not provide for the possibility of correcting errors or making changes to regulatory acts, including NSDC decisions and presidential decrees, outside the established procedure for adopting the relevant act.

"In particular, it was established that the material attached to the decree submitted for the president's signature, dated February 12, 2025, contained errors, specifically that Petro Poroshenko's identification code included 11 digits instead of ten. Accordingly, the court established the fact that the president enacted a Decree with an annex that contained an error," Holovan said.

The court also established that the NSDC requested the erroneous annex back by letter and on the 13th sent a different text. Thus, the text of the decree was altered.

It also turned out that the documents allegedly forming the basis of the sanctions decision referred to a non-existent suspicion against Poroshenko in the case of Kharkiv Pact.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for October 6.