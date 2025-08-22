Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:12 22.08.2025

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

1 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) expert examination of Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko repeats the Russian propaganda thesis that Ukraine is to blame for the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war due to constitutional amendments and the pursuit of EU and NATO membership in 2019, the political force's website noted on Friday.

"In this expert study, they concluded that the amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, which approved Ukraine's strategic course towards NATO membership, towards changing the non-aligned status that existed before, towards European integration, towards EU membership, are unlawful and harmful to Ukraine," said the politician's lawyer, Ihor Holovan.

The political force notes that this repeats the Russian propaganda thesis about the reasons for the war against Ukraine. The case is headed by SBI investigator Artem Yablonsky, who persecuted participants in the Revolution of Dignity during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency. "This is not the first time that the SBI is trying to integrate pro-Russian positions that the course towards NATO was harmful, and our Constitution is illegal," Poroshenko's defender noted.

