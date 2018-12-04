Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

The Ukrainian presidential administration has requested the lists of Russian legal entities and individuals that are planned to have sanctions imposed on them, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"I hope the president will support me [in my motion to request that the National Security and Defense Council impose sanctions against certain legal entities and individuals in Russia by way of freezing their assets pending the de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine.] In any case, I have just been told that the presidential administration has requested all the lists with all the details. It is clear that several meetings will be held soon to be followed by the NSDC's decision," Lutsenko told reporters in Odesa on December 4.