Facts

11:05 30.11.2018

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

2 min read
Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko has said there exist two more radio messages confirming that crews of Ukrainian Naval Forces ships, captured by the Russian side in the Black Sea, informed in advance about their intention to pass along the Kerch-Yenikale Canal and negotiated with the Russian coast guard.

"Regarding the additional data on the passage of our ships through the Kerch Strait. There are two more radiograms that clearly state that our small armored boat Berdiansk made a request and communicated with the dispatcher of the technical supervision post of the Coast Guard of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB)," Muzhenko said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday morning.

Muzhenko said the radio message said that a member of the Ukrainian crew during the negotiations notes that according to the agreement on the Russian-Ukrainian border of January 28, 2003 and the agreement on cooperation in using the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait of December 24, 2003, the Naval Forces ships and their support vessel have the right to safely pass through the Kerch Strait. At the same time, the Ukrainian side declared its readiness to take on board the pilot and act "according to the plan."

"The warning about the passage through the Kerch Strait was filed four hours before the start of the transition, according to the relevant procedure," Muzhenko said.

As earlier reported, on November 25, Russian border guards attacked and detained the Yany Kapu tugboat and two small-sized Berdiansk and Nikopol armored artillery boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy, sailing from Odesa to Mariupol via the Black and Azov Seas, near the Kerch Strait. The ships were convoyed to Kerch. Twenty-four Ukrainian military seamen were detained.

The European Union and the foreign ministries of many countries have condemned Russian aggressive actions in the Azov and Black Seas against the Ukrainian ships. Kurt Volker, Special Representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations, and Pavlo Klimkin, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that there was nothing in the actions of the Ukrainian side in the Kerch Strait that could be regarded as a provocation.

Tags: #azov_sea #muzhenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

Ukraine calling to discuss Russia's aggression in Azov Sea at OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna

Justice Ministry appeals to ECHR regarding protection of rights of Ukrainian seamen captured by Russia

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

LATEST

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

Klimkin announces "several packages of serious sanctions" for Russian aggression in Kerch Strait

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

CEC bans holding local elections in areas with martial law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD