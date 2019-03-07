Facts

11:23 07.03.2019

Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

2 min read
Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has met with U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale noting a significant strengthening of the Ukrainian-U.S. strategic partnership over the past four years, including a significant increase in security and defense cooperation, as well as active growth in trade and economic cooperation.

"Further joint steps on countering Russia's aggressive actions in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as measures in response to the Russian armed attack on Ukrainian ships were separately discussed. The need to further increase pressure on Russia, including through sanctions in response to aggressive policies, was noted. The need for further strengthening of pressure on Russia, including through sanctions in response to the Kremlin's aggressive policy, which purposefully undermines international stability and security, was noted," the press service of the Ukrainian President reported on Thursday morning.

In addition, the President of Ukraine and the Under Secretary of State discussed the issue of elections in Ukraine. "They emphasized the need to prevent external interference in the democratic electoral process and preserve internal stability in the country," it said.

Poroshenko emphasized the important role of the U.S. assistance for successful implementation of reforms and strengthening of the defense capability of Ukraine, which continues to move towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Under Secretary of State conveyed congratulations from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, noted a "significant progress Ukraine has made in recent years in the face of Russian aggression" and assured the President of Ukraine of the continued support by the United States of America.

As reported, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on March 6 that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale discussed prospects for the release of Ukrainian sailors and boats seized by the Russian Federation.

"U.S. & European partners stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression. Russia must return Ukraine's sailors & ships and all illegally jailed political prisoners. Under Secretary Hale communicated these messages and more in his meeting with President Poroshenko," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #black_sea #poroshenko #russia #azov_sea #hale
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 06.03.2019
Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

18:26 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

18:03 06.03.2019
Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

17:37 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

15:04 06.03.2019
Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

12:31 06.03.2019
EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

16:01 05.03.2019
Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

09:31 05.03.2019
Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

18:44 04.03.2019
Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

13:10 04.03.2019
Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU conducts around 20 searches involving suspects in 'defense sector' corruption case, incl. residences of Oleh, Ihor Hladkovsky – Sytnyk

Zelensky says several criminal cases against him, provocations planned in LPR

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

LATEST

Lutsenko: MP from Batkivschyna Party Dubil behind attempt to blackmail, bribe presidential candidate Yuriy Tymoshenko

Yulia Tymoshenko demands name of Yuriy Tymoshenko be removed from ballots

NABU conducts around 20 searches involving suspects in 'defense sector' corruption case, incl. residences of Oleh, Ihor Hladkovsky – Sytnyk

Zelensky says several criminal cases against him, provocations planned in LPR

Hackers trying more often to gain access to computers of state officials as elections near

Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

Kholodnytsky calls U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch's appeal for his dismissal as unacceptable interference in affairs of another state

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD