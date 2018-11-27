Ukrainian border guards don't let some arriving Russians to enter country

Russian citizens, who are crossing the border with Ukraine, are under the scrutiny of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service; the action plans for border guards under martial law are still being developed.

"I can say that every day certain part of Russian citizen does not enter Ukraine," Andriy Demchenko, the head of the public relations department of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He mentioned that a foreign citizen needs a relevant list of documents to cross the border with Ukraine. "And additional control measures may be taken to find out the purpose of a visit to Ukraine. If a foreigner cannot confirm the purpose of the visit, they may be refused entry," he said.

Demchenko also said that the plans of actions of the State Border Guard Service's units under martial law are now being thoroughly elaborated.

"The head of the State Border Guard Service pointed out at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council that the entry of certain groups of Russian citizens may be restricted. This is why it is quite possible that closer attention will be paid to Russian citizens after the documents are published and necessary unit action plans are developed," the State Border Guard Service said.

Belarusian border guards said earlier on Tuesday that the Belarusian State Border Committee recorded the return of 47 Russian citizens, who had been barred from entering Ukraine, on flights from Kyiv since Monday morning.