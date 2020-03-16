Facts

16:19 16.03.2020

Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

After closing the borders of Ukraine for foreigners, citizens of Ukraine will be able to enter the country by car and crossing the border on foot, said First Deputy Head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Nikiforenko.

"Those citizens who walk on foot, taking into account that the pedestrian crossings are now closed, we organized interaction with local authorities, and local authorities allocate vehicles: buses, by which, in particular, the problem was resolved on the western border this night. And in the future we will communicate in the same way with local authorities in order to resolve this issue," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Nikiforenko recalled that from 00:01 on Tuesday, throughput operations at checkpoints for air, rail and road (for buses) communications are ceased.

"That is, there remains the possibility of an automobile crossing of the state border. We invite all citizens of Ukraine to return home and emphasize personal responsibility: if someone has either been in the respective regions or feels that there are certain risks, we recommend self-isolation upon arrival in Ukraine," he emphasized.

The deputy head of the State Border Service noted that the border guards are ready at any time to let Ukrainians through the existing checkpoints.

He also added that all foreigners would be let out from Ukraine in the prescribed manner.

