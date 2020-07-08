Facts

13:17 08.07.2020

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

The United Kingdom has passed ten DJI MAVIC quadcopters worth more than UAH 1.2 million to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, they will be involved in monitoring the western part of Ukrainian state border.

"Ten new DJI MAVIC quadcopters of various modifications, worth a total of more than UAH 1.2 million, are sent to guard the Ukrainian state border. Modern equipment that allows day and night effective monitoring of the border from the air was obtained through bilateral cooperation between the State Border Guard Service administration and the Embassy of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Ukraine," reads the statement on the website of the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the British side will also provide training for the staff of the State Border Guard Service to effectively use the equipment.

"Drones can record in 4K format from a height of up to 6 kilometers. Everything that the drone "sees", the operator sees on the control monitor," the department said.

New drones are sent to the site of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. There border guards – drone operators – will learn to operate modern equipment and, in future, to control a particular section of the state border from the air.

The State Border Guard Service said that unmanned aerial vehicles are effective assistants to Ukrainian border guards, especially in difficult terrain.

