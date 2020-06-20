Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

Hungary has resumed the passage of passenger buses across the border, according to the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Hungarian citizens are allowed to enter without having to go through quarantine. Citizens of Ukraine are allowed into the country without quarantine if they enter a 30-kilometer zone for a period of not more than 24 hours or for transit travel.

"Citizens of Ukraine who enter the 30-kilometer zone are not sent to quarantine. Such persons are not required to provide additional supporting documents to enter, but they must leave the territory of Hungary within 24 hours," the report says.

Entry into the territory of Hungary for the purpose of transit travel is carried out round-the-clock if citizens have a document of permanent residence, residence permit, long-stay visa or other document confirming the right to a long stay in the country of destination issued by the official body of this country. In addition, entrants must agree to be tested for COVID-19 and not have signs of an acute respiratory illness.