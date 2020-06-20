Facts

14:46 20.06.2020

Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

1 min read
Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

Hungary has resumed the passage of passenger buses across the border, according to the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Hungarian citizens are allowed to enter without having to go through quarantine. Citizens of Ukraine are allowed into the country without quarantine if they enter a 30-kilometer zone for a period of not more than 24 hours or for transit travel.

"Citizens of Ukraine who enter the 30-kilometer zone are not sent to quarantine. Such persons are not required to provide additional supporting documents to enter, but they must leave the territory of Hungary within 24 hours," the report says.

Entry into the territory of Hungary for the purpose of transit travel is carried out round-the-clock if citizens have a document of permanent residence, residence permit, long-stay visa or other document confirming the right to a long stay in the country of destination issued by the official body of this country. In addition, entrants must agree to be tested for COVID-19 and not have signs of an acute respiratory illness.

Tags: #border_service #hungary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 29.05.2020
Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

14:59 22.05.2020
Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

16:20 29.04.2020
Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

14:11 20.04.2020
Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

16:19 16.03.2020
Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

18:33 10.03.2020
Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

15:04 07.02.2020
Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

13:57 07.02.2020
Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

16:53 25.01.2020
Hungary has never denied Ukraine's European prospects

Hungary has never denied Ukraine's European prospects

09:31 03.12.2019
Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

NATO should involve Ukraine in development of Black Sea strategy – Vershbow

Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

LATEST

Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

NATO should involve Ukraine in development of Black Sea strategy – Vershbow

Foreigners entering Ukraine should have insurance policy covering COVID-19 treatment – Health Ministry

Japan will provide Ukrainian military hospitals with medical equipment worth $1.4 mln by year end

Rada extends until 2021 law on treatment of COVID-19

Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD