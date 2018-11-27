Facts

19:05 27.11.2018

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

The law passed by the Verkhovna Rada, approving the decree on imposing martial law in 10 regions for 30 days, gives the right to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to announce mobilization, parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.

"We have simplified the procedure. Conditionally, if aggressive actions take place tomorrow, we have enabled the president to declare mobilization by the decree during these 30 days [martial law actions]. We've expanded the president's powers," Parubiy told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

He recalled that in peacetime the procedure for announcing mobilization is different - the president submits his bill to the Verkhovna Rada, and the Rada makes a decision - the law on mobilization.

Tags: #parubiy #president #martial_law
