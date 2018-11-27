Facts

13:11 27.11.2018

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

1 min read

Several more roads leading to checkpoints on the state border with Poland have been unblocked on November 27 morning and traffic through the checkpoints there has resumed, the press service of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"At present, traffic through the Maly Berezny and Uzhgorod checkpoints on the border with Slovakia and the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary remains problematic," the border guards said in a statement published on November 27 afternoon.

Tags: #poland #border_guards
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

Ukraine, Poland agree on first 160,000 licenses for transportation by road in 2019

Poroshenko approves ratification of Ukraine-Poland defense agreement

Ukroboronprom, Poland's WZM preparing project on joint modernization of Mongoose combat vehicle in interests of Poland

More than 1 mln Ukrainians working, living in Poland – Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland

Closure of criminal case against historian Kuprianowicz in Poland is victory of common sense

Military aircraft of Ukraine's Armed Forces will perform at intl air show in Poland

Five Ukrainians injured in bus accident in Poland discharged from hospital

Ten children hospitalized after road accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

Bus with Ukrainians overturns in Poland, three killed, 18 injured

LATEST

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

Paris calls on Ukraine, Russia to show restraint over Kerch Strait incident

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

Imposing martial law to entail additional pressure on hryvnia exchange rate, no deep devaluation predicted

Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

On board Ukrainian ships attacked by Russia were SBU counterintelligence agents, one seriously injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD