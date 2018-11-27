Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

Several more roads leading to checkpoints on the state border with Poland have been unblocked on November 27 morning and traffic through the checkpoints there has resumed, the press service of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"At present, traffic through the Maly Berezny and Uzhgorod checkpoints on the border with Slovakia and the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary remains problematic," the border guards said in a statement published on November 27 afternoon.