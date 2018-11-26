Martial law does not imply Ukraine's offensive - Poroshenko

The declaration of martial law does not mean that Ukraine will launch an offensive, according to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

"There is no way the declaration of martial law entails any offensive operations of Ukraine; all Ukraine will do is defend its territory, and protect and ensure security of its citizens," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in the early hours of Monday.

"It will not change the situation on the contact line in Donbas and other areas, either," Poroshenko said.

The NSDC has backed the declaration of 60-day martial law, and Poroshenko urged the Verkhovna Rada "to pay attention to this decision and hold an extraordinary meeting."

Martial law "does not stand for the declaration of war or [...] the rejection of the political-diplomatic settlement process," he said.

"We intend to observe all diplomatic obligations, including the Minsk Agreements," Poroshenko said.

The decision does not imply immediate mobilization, either, however, relevant work will be done with the first-order reserves, he said.

"We must take all necessary measures as soon as possible," Poroshenko said.

According to him, the declaration of martial law will not restrict constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.