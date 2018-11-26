U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

Ukraine's Air Force has confirmed information about the flight of a U.S. unmanned aerial surveillance vehicle in the area of the Black Sea.

"They submit applications in accordance with all the norms of international law through Ukraerorukh. They also inform the Armed Forces that they will conduct a reconnaissance flight in the waters of both the Black Sea and over Ukrainian territory. That is, all this is legal under all the norms of legislation, international law, and this was known in advance," Ukrainian Air Forces Spokesman Dmytro Strutynsky told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

Strutynsky said such flights take place periodically in the airspace of Ukraine in accordance with international standards.

Media reported earlier that on Monday morning at 7:50 a.m. Kyiv time a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Boeing RC-135V with the call sign BASTE41 took off from Souda Bay airbase in Crete, Greece and headed toward the Black Sea.