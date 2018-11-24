Sanctions imposed on Russia should be continued until full implementation of Minsk accords – Latvian President

The sanctions imposed on Russia should be continued until the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis has said.

"The sanctions imposed on Russia should be continued until the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," Vejonis said at a joint press-conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Saturday.

He said, unfortunately, Moscow does not take any steps towards de-escalation and the blockade of the Sea of Azov is another proof of Russia's consistent destructive regional policy.

"Latvia strongly supports the position of the European Union regarding the non-recognition of the unlawful elections in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government. Latvia continues fully supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Vējonis noted.