Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa emphasizes the need to quickly increase EU defense spending.

“I expect today swift action and really clear decisions. I am really glad that at least the European Commission has proposed five points for defense spending, because we, as Latvia, have been talking and asking for such decisions already quite a long time before,” she said before the start of an extraordinary EU summit on Thursday in Brussels.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Latvia spends 2.45% of its GDP on defense and, together with other Baltic countries, actively supports Ukraine.

“It is very important that Europe can boost up its defense spending overall the Europe, and 2% is the minimum,” she added, stressing that “we need flexibility in our budget spending and defense issues.”

“Without strength, there will be no lasting peace, and it is good for all Europeans if there is peace in Europe, and that it is lasting, not just for a short time. Without strength, Ukraine will be forced to start peace negotiations. We all Europeans understand what it means if Russia simply rearms themselves, and then after some years they can step again to some other countries,” Siliņa said.