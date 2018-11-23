Facts

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the party Batkivschyna, has called for comprehensive support of the Ukrainian language in all spheres of the country's life and promised to introduce "severe punishments" for vandalism of churches.

"We will do everything we can to support the Ukrainian language in all spheres of our life, without exception. The Ukrainian language will finally affirm its absolute domination in Ukraine," Tymoshenko said at the forum "New Social Doctrine: New Opportunities for Everyone" in Kyiv on Friday.

The creation of a fund to finance translations of the best Ukrainian books into foreign languages will be initiated, she said.

Among other things, Tymoshenko said the first decree she will sign as president of Ukraine will be a decree on immediately conducting a census of the population.

She also said the state "will do everything possible and impossible" to approve the Ukrainian Local Orthodox Church, "which we will not only create, but also protect using all accessible legal methods. We will envisage severe punishments for any vandalism, for calls for violence, we will introduce liability for denying our church. We will provide full-fledged support and reliable protection to our Ukrainian hierarchs, we will protect churches," Tymoshenko said.

She also discussed the increase of wages in Ukraine. "I want to ensure that the average wage in Ukraine reaches the average wage level in a country that is located near us and where incomes have gradually gotten higher every year in the five years since the election of a new president. So that in five years we have the same average wage as Poland has now," Tymoshenko said.

