Facts

13:33 22.11.2018

A European Vega rocket with Ukrainian engine successfully puts Moroccan remote sensing satellite into orbit

2 min read
A European Vega rocket with Ukrainian engine successfully puts Moroccan remote sensing satellite into orbit

European lightweight Vega class rocket with a Ukrainian engine successfully launched the Mohammed VI-B Moroccan Earth Remote Sensing Satellite (ERS) into a sun-synchronous earth orbit.

According to a report on the website of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU), the rocked launched on November 21 at 03:42 Kyiv time from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana (South America). The launch became the 13th under the Vega program and the second in 2018. The next launch of this program scheduled for February 2019.

The mass of the Mohammed VI-B satellite, created by Thales Alenia Space with the participation of Airbus on the order of the Kingdom of Morocco, is 1,108 kg. The satellite will be used primarily for mapping and land surveying activities, regional development, agricultural monitoring, the prevention and management of natural disasters, monitoring changes in the environment and desertification, as well as border and coastal surveillance.

The Vega was developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) in cooperation with the Italian Space Agency (ASI). It is intended for launching into a solar-synchronous orbit with a height of 1,200 km satellites weighing up to 1,200 kg or into a polar orbit with a height of 700 km satellites weighing 1,500 kg.

The propulsion engine for the 4th stage of the PH RD-868P was developed by the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau and manufactured the Yuzhmash PO (both from Dnipro, Ukraine). According to the developer, the new liquid engine is based on the intercontinental ballistic missile carrier (ICBM) RS-20.

A successful test run of the Vega rocket was carried out in February 2012. Since May 2013, ESA has begun commercial operation of the new launch vehicle. Some 30 satellites have been launched into orbit for customers. .

In July 2017, Ukrainian participants in the Vega program cooperation extended the contract signed in 2012 with a European contractor - Italian Avio SpA - for the supply of production engines for the Vega rocket until 2020.

The Government of Ukraine and the ESA signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space in 2008.

The structure of the ESA includes 17 European countries.

Ukraine is currently preparing the creation of an information hub for the implementation of the cooperation agreement with the EU signed in May 2018 in the European space monitoring program Copernicus.

Tags: #rocket #vega
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

European Vega launch vehicle with Ukrainian engine successfully puts ESA's Earth Explorer Aeolus satellite into orbit

Vega launch vehicle with Ukrainian engine lifts off from French Guiana space centre

U.S. administration views rocket deliveries to Ukraine favorably

Statements on deliveries of Ukrainian rocket technologies to DPRK based on evidence made by expert with close Russia ties

Ukraine successfully tests new guided missile model for multiple rocket launchers

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns North Korea's rocket launch

Foreign satellites launched by Dnepr rocket put into orbit

Russian rocket with Glonass satellites crashes ten seconds after takeoff

Russian-South Korean KSLV-1 space rocket may be launched on Nov 29 - source

Russian rocket to carry Galileo satellites to orbit on Oct 12

LATEST

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 11 times on Ukrianian army positions, wound one soldier – JFO HQ

Ukraine to demand at TCG that Russia dissolve all institutions created as result of illegitimate elections in Donbas

Political directors to meet in Normandy format in Berlin next week — Ukrainian MFA

Interfaction union 'Opposition Platform - For Life' established in Rada

Swedish Ambassador advises Ukrainian companies in European market to pay more attention to environment protection, human rights

Poroshenko satisfied with result of Air Assault Forces training in Zhytomyr region

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces will soon receive new weapons

Wizz Air's return evidence of changes in Ukraine over past four years

Ukraine supports proposal to include Novichok-class chemicals into list of controlled ones

Ukraine manages to consolidate efforts by INTERPOL member countries in electing new president — chief of Ukrainian bureau

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD