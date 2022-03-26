Facts

09:51 26.03.2022

Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Air defense systems destroyed three missiles fired by Russian invaders from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region, the Pivden (South) task force has said.

"The enemy continues to exercise psychological pressure on the civilian population of Odesa region, shelling the coastline. Thus, trying to launch a missile strike from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region, the enemy received decent resistance: three missiles were destroyed by air defense means," the representative of the Pivden task force said in a video statement.

The command also said the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense forces and other defense units in southern Ukraine are taking measures to prevent amphibious landings.

Tags: #rocket #odesa #destruction
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 25.03.2022
SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

12:26 21.03.2022
Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

10:48 21.03.2022
After rocket attack on Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, 6 houses, 2 schools, 2 kindergartens damaged, 3 houses practically uninhabitable - dpty head of Kyiv city military administration

After rocket attack on Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, 6 houses, 2 schools, 2 kindergartens damaged, 3 houses practically uninhabitable - dpty head of Kyiv city military administration

13:36 18.03.2022
Some 36 houses, 6 schools, 4 kindergartens damaged in Kyiv since beginning of military Russian aggression - Kyiv authorities

Some 36 houses, 6 schools, 4 kindergartens damaged in Kyiv since beginning of military Russian aggression - Kyiv authorities

12:52 18.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense shoots down three enemy missiles over Vinnytsia region – administration head

Ukrainian air defense shoots down three enemy missiles over Vinnytsia region – administration head

15:00 17.03.2022
Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

12:35 17.03.2022
Two enemy aircraft, one helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region, enemy armored personnel carrier eliminated – authorities

Two enemy aircraft, one helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region, enemy armored personnel carrier eliminated – authorities

10:21 17.03.2022
Ukrainian artillery destroys command post, one of Russian army support points – AFU Commander-in-Chief

Ukrainian artillery destroys command post, one of Russian army support points – AFU Commander-in-Chief

10:20 16.03.2022
Two Russian Su-30cm fighters destroyed in south of Ukraine – Air Forces Command

Two Russian Su-30cm fighters destroyed in south of Ukraine – Air Forces Command

20:59 15.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

LATEST

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

No curfew to be in Kyiv, Kyiv region on Sunday afternoon - Klitschko

Ireland joins group of countries committed to ensuring accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

Biden to meet in Poland with Ukraine's Foreign, Defense ministers on Saturday – media

EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in direction of Mala Rohan, fighting in Izium direction continues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD