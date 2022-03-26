Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Air defense systems destroyed three missiles fired by Russian invaders from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region, the Pivden (South) task force has said.

"The enemy continues to exercise psychological pressure on the civilian population of Odesa region, shelling the coastline. Thus, trying to launch a missile strike from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region, the enemy received decent resistance: three missiles were destroyed by air defense means," the representative of the Pivden task force said in a video statement.

The command also said the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense forces and other defense units in southern Ukraine are taking measures to prevent amphibious landings.