Facts

20:38 12.05.2023

Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

1 min read
Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

Two rocket carriers with a total salvo of up to 12 Kalibr-type missiles are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea, the Pivden (South) task force said.

"The enemy has put one surface and one underwater launch vehicle on combat duty in the Black Sea. Thus, up to 12 Kalibr-type missiles may be ready for launch," the task force said on Facebook on Friday evening.

"The level of missile danger is increased," the task force said.

Tags: #rocket #black_sea #carriers

MORE ABOUT

13:53 29.03.2023
Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

15:27 04.03.2023
Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

20:41 28.02.2023
Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

09:41 27.02.2023
Two bulk carriers carrying Ukrainian corn heading for Spain, the Netherlands

Two bulk carriers carrying Ukrainian corn heading for Spain, the Netherlands

15:57 25.02.2023
Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

12:17 14.01.2023
Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

19:22 31.12.2022
Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

18:29 16.11.2022
Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

15:51 15.11.2022
Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

15:25 10.10.2022
Building in Kyiv, which also houses German visa office, damaged by rocket fire – German MFA

Building in Kyiv, which also houses German visa office, damaged by rocket fire – German MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Applications for awarding Hero of Ukraine title to be considered by expert group under State Awards Commission – decree

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

LATEST

Kyiv protests against illegal seizure of OCU Cathedral in Simferopol by occupying authorities

AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

URCS: Patients of hospitals from frontline territory evacuated to Ukraine's safe regions for further treatment

Core Group of 37 states meets in Tallinn to advance work on Special Tribunal for Russia's aggression

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Applications for awarding Hero of Ukraine title to be considered by expert group under State Awards Commission – decree

Govt initiates possibility of raising funds for humanitarian demining within United24

Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD