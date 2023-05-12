Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

Two rocket carriers with a total salvo of up to 12 Kalibr-type missiles are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea, the Pivden (South) task force said.

"The enemy has put one surface and one underwater launch vehicle on combat duty in the Black Sea. Thus, up to 12 Kalibr-type missiles may be ready for launch," the task force said on Facebook on Friday evening.

"The level of missile danger is increased," the task force said.