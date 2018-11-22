Facts

13:07 22.11.2018

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 11 times on Ukrianian army positions, wound one soldier – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led occupation forces open fire 11 times on Ukrianian army positions, wound one soldier – JFO HQ

 Russia-led occupation forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, wounding one Ukrainian soldier.

"One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the past day. According to intelligence reports, one enemy combatant was killed," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook.

Russia-led occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka.

The villages of Krymske, Novozvanivka, Novoluhanske, Slavne, Pavlopil, Hnutove, and Shyrokyne came under attack. The enemy employed 82-mm mortars to shell the Ukrainian positions near Hnutove last night. In addition, a Ukrainian fortified position near Krymske came under fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers twice. Ukrainian troops stationed near Novozvanivka were attacked twice with the use of heavy machine guns and mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

"Since Thursday midnight, Russia-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions," the report said.

Tags: #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

JFO HQ reports 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

Russian occupation troops open fire 16 times on Ukrainian positions, one solider wounded

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

JFO HQ reports 2 KIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces open fire 19 times on Ukrainian troops over last 24 hours, three soldiers wounded

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO conducts air defense and strike aviation exercises in Donbas

No casualties amid 22 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, 2 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 2 WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

LATEST

A European Vega rocket with Ukrainian engine successfully puts Moroccan remote sensing satellite into orbit

Ukraine to demand at TCG that Russia dissolve all institutions created as result of illegitimate elections in Donbas

Political directors to meet in Normandy format in Berlin next week — Ukrainian MFA

Interfaction union 'Opposition Platform - For Life' established in Rada

Swedish Ambassador advises Ukrainian companies in European market to pay more attention to environment protection, human rights

Poroshenko satisfied with result of Air Assault Forces training in Zhytomyr region

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces will soon receive new weapons

Wizz Air's return evidence of changes in Ukraine over past four years

Ukraine supports proposal to include Novichok-class chemicals into list of controlled ones

Ukraine manages to consolidate efforts by INTERPOL member countries in electing new president — chief of Ukrainian bureau

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD