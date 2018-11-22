Russia-led occupation forces open fire 11 times on Ukrianian army positions, wound one soldier – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, wounding one Ukrainian soldier.

"One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the past day. According to intelligence reports, one enemy combatant was killed," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook.

Russia-led occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka.

The villages of Krymske, Novozvanivka, Novoluhanske, Slavne, Pavlopil, Hnutove, and Shyrokyne came under attack. The enemy employed 82-mm mortars to shell the Ukrainian positions near Hnutove last night. In addition, a Ukrainian fortified position near Krymske came under fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers twice. Ukrainian troops stationed near Novozvanivka were attacked twice with the use of heavy machine guns and mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

"Since Thursday midnight, Russia-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions," the report said.