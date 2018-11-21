Facts

10:25 21.11.2018

Poroshenko with his spouse honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna Poroshenko on Wednesday morning took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred in the downtown of Kyiv.

"The presidential spouses installed icon lamps near the Cross at the site of the death of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and honored their memory," the presidential website reported.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy.

Tags: #poroshenko #hundred_heroes_day
