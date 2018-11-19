Facts

11:54 19.11.2018

NATO PA receives reports on Russian PMCs in Ukraine, Syria – MP Friz

2 min read
Members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly have received two reports about the activities of Russian private military companies in Ukraine and Syria, head of Ukraine's parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and Verkhovna Rada deputy (Bloc Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) Iryna Friz has said.

"Today, two separate reports on the topic addressed at the session - the activities of Russian private military companies (PMCs) - were given to our partners at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly - reports by the InformNapalm and The Security Service of Ukraine address these issues. They expose PMC activities in the east of Ukraine and Syria," Friz said on Facebook on Sunday.

Friz said the reports contain facts, names and evidence of their direct use by the government of the Russian Federation for solving problems of state policy abroad.

"Today, Russian PMCs are analogous to the special operations forces. They are used to reduce image risks for the Kremlin and its hidden participation in power actions outside Russia, according to the report, titled 'NATO special forces operations (SFO) in the modern security environment,' by Madeleine Moon of the British delegation. The report was unanimously adopted by the Committee on Defense and Security," Friz said.

Friz said the report noted that NATO forces should develop not only the three basic components of the SFO: military operations, special reconnaissance and military assistance, but also a component of counterinsurgency, counter-terrorism measures and combating the proliferation of biological, nuclear and chemical weapons.

"The report calls for strengthening SFO capabilities and their equipment. The author also points out the need for parliamentarians of the NATO member countries to understand the cost of SFO maintenance and the advantages they offer to counter environmental security challenges. The author of the report believes that parliamentarians should take seriously the role of SFOs and financing, control and democratic oversight issues," Friz said.

Interfax-Ukraine
