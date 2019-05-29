Friz to take part in primaries among MP candidates for European Solidarity Party

Ukraine's Minister for Veterans Affairs Iryna Friz has registered with the Sprava Hromad ("Affairs of Communities") platform at spgr.org.ua to participate in public primaries selecting candidates who will run for parliament from the European Solidarity Party.

Some 16 participants have now registered for the primaries, including former director of National Institute for Strategic Studies Rostyslav Pavlenko and political scientist Serhiy Taran.

Pavlenko said on Facebook that candidates have three days to register. Voting will take place on June 4.

According to the rules, to vote for a potential MP candidate, voters must also register on the site. Every voter registered on the site can cast five positive and five negative votes.