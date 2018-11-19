Facts

12:23 19.11.2018

Ukraine presents report on Kremlin's relations with Islamic terrorists at NATO PA meeting – Friz

In a resolution at the 64th session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), which took place in Canada, the Ukrainian delegation presented another report on the relationship of the Russian Federation with Islamic terrorist organizations, head of Ukraine's parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and Verkhovna Rada deputy (Bloc Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) Iryna Friz has said.

"Today, during the meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly/Assemblée parlementaire de l'OTAN, we have presented our partners with a regular report on the relationship of the Russian Federation with Islamic terrorist organizations," Friz wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday evening.

According to her, the report focuses on the Kremlin's relations with the Taliban, as well as evidence of the supply of weapons and material resources. "The Taliban is the subject of a separate report of the Parliamentary Assembly, which was discussed at that session," Friz said.

She also said that the report has evidence of how Russian special services encourage radical Islamists to leave the territory of Russia, including by ensuring their flight and participation in hostilities outside the state, in particular, in Syria on the side of the Islamic state.

"In addition, many former Iraqi ba'athists, who formed the main body of the military-political elite during the time of Hussein, and then the top of ISIS, were trained in the KGB of the USSR. The report contains many interesting facts, evidence and proof of such cooperation," the parliamentarian added.

Friz also added that back in the 1980s, when the KGB was headed by Yuriy Andropov, the idea of using Islamic terrorism against the countries of Western civilization was founded.

"This is the sixth report by our delegation. Today, during its presentation, the President of the NATO PA and the heads of delegations of Great Britain, France, Germany, USA, Canada, Turkey, and Spain noted that these reports are very important for understanding the aggressive actions of Russia," she concluded.

