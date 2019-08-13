European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

The ministers delegated to the incumbent government of Volodymyr Groysman from the European Solidarity Party (the renamed Bloc of Petro Poroshenko party) do not intend to support the dismissal of Head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

"It has not yet been determined that the Cabinet meeting will be tomorrow ... I'm sure that all representatives of European Solidarity will vote against," Minister for Veterans' Affairs Iryna Friz, elected MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze expressed the same opinion.

"From my point of view, this initiative of President of Ukraine [Volodymyr] Zelensky violates the Constitution of Ukraine, violates the explanation and decision of the Constitutional Court ... I'm not going to support the decision that would violate the decision of the Constitutional Court, so I will vote against," she said.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with the request to make a submission on the dismissal of Head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.