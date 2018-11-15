Ukraine preparing powerful new package of diverse sanctions, incl. for fake elections in Donbas – Turchynov

Currently, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service of Ukraine are preparing a new package of sanctions, including against those involved in organizing and conducting pseudo-elections in the occupied Donbas, the NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said adding that this would be a powerful package of diverse sanctions..

"Now, a new package of sanctions is being prepared. The NSDC is preparing proposals. The Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service, the Verkhovna Rada has made their proposals and I am convinced that this will be a powerful package of diverse sanctions, including against those who were leaders, masterminds and organizers of the so called fake elections in the occupied territories," Turchynov told journalists at the Kyiv Armored Plant in Kyiv on Thursday.