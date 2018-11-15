Facts

12:56 15.11.2018

Russian occupation troops open fire 16 times on Ukrainian positions, one solider wounded

Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine opened fire 16 times on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, wounding one soldier, the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms at the defenders of the towns of Schastia and Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Stariy Aidar, Krymske, Verkhniotoretske, Pisky, Novoselivka Druha, Hranitne, Pavlopil, Hnutove, and Lebedynske. The enemy also resorted to using a ZU-23-2 towed 23-mm anti-aircraft twin-barreled autocannon and 82-mm mortars, shelling Ukraine positions near the village of Vilny. The same type of mortars was employed near Schastia, Krymske, and Stary Aidar.

"Since Thursday midnight, Russian-led forces have mounted two attacks on the Ukrainian positions near the villages of Shumy and Pivdenne. The enemy used 82-mm mortars in both cases, as well as 120-mm near Pivdenne. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported since the start of the day," the report said.

