Facts

10:06 15.11.2018

Thailand discontinues consular fee on arrival for Ukrainians

Thailand discontinues consular fee on arrival for Ukrainians

The government of the Kingdom of Thailand has lifted the consular fee on arrival for citizens of Ukraine, Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Thailand Andriy Beshta has said.

"Attention, Ukrainians planning a vacation in Thailand. According to a revised decision by the Thai government, starting from November 15 (not from December 1, 2018 as was originally planned,) Ukrainian nationals will not have to pay a nearly $60 dollar fee to be issued visas on arrival," Beshta wrote in a tweet on his account on Twitter on November 14.

