New Hungarian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukraine's Deputy FM, discusses schedule of bilateral events

Hungary's new ambassador to Ukraine István Íjgyártó has handed over copies of his credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar.

"Today I've received copies of credentials from new ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine István Íjgyártó. We have agreed to work on a positive agenda for bilateral relations. Mr. Ambassador is studying the Ukrainian language, which will undoubtedly help him in his professional activities," Bodnar wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said the new ambassador pledged Hungary's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity within internationally established borders and Ukraine's desire to expand Ukraine-Hungary cooperation in economic and humanitarian spheres. Íjgyártó expressed interest in implementation of several joint projects in Ukraine.

"The sides emphasized the importance of having an active dialogue on the level of heads of their respective foreign ministries because it is a deciding factor in the search for mutual solutions in regulating controversial issues. In this context, a plan for bilateral events for the near future was discussed," the note said.

Bodnar expressed the Ukrainian side's readiness to support Hungary's initiatives, which will facilitate deepening bilateral cooperation.

As earlier reported, the previous Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Erno Keskeny recently completed his diplomatic mission in Kyiv and left Ukraine on November 5.

István Íjgyártó was born in Berehove of Zakarpattia region on December 26, 1963. He was the Hungarian ambassador to Russia (2011-2014), secretary of state at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.