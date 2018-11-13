Facts

13:49 13.11.2018

Foreign ministers of EU member states to discuss situation in Donbas, Sea of Azov on Nov 19 — Tochytskyi

Foreign ministers of European Union member states will discuss the situation in Donbas and the Sea of Azov on November 19, Mykola Tochytskyi, head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, has said.

"Grateful to the European External Action Service for including developments in Donbas and the Sea of Azov into the Foreign Affairs Council agenda on November 19," he wrote in a tweet on Twitter on November 13.

We "anticipate strong EU actions after the so-called "elections" in the occupied Donbas in violation of the Minsk [agreements] by raising costs for Russia for its aggression against Ukraine," he said.

