17:14 12.11.2018

Poroshenko to propose amendments to Constitution to make decentralization inevitable

A draft law on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine which will make the reform of local self-government, also known as decentralization, inevitable will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, in the near future, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We'll propose as soon as possible a draft law on constitutional amendments to secure the reform of decentralization, reform of local self-government, and make it inevitable. And I, as president, will table the bill in parliament," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council in Kyiv on Monday.

"We have the full support of the parliament, we have the full support of the government, the prime minister, and for sure we have the firm support of the subjects of local self-government," he said.

"I think that we will stipulate the deadline for these changes to come into effect in the transitional provisions - they will be pegged to the next local elections in 2020. And, for example, from January 1, 2021 they should come into force in full," he added.

Tags: #decentralization #poroshenko #constitution
