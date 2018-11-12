Poroshenko: No one will recognize Donbas elections results

No one will recognize the results of the elections in the Donbas territories outside Kyiv's control, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

As reported, the elections of the heads and the parliament members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics took place on November 11.

"We are absolutely sure that no one will recognize these elections. They fall outside the standards of the Ukrainian legislation," Poroshenko said in a statement published on his website on Saturday.

These elections "are absolutely unacceptable," he said. "Security conditions have not been created," Poroshenko said.