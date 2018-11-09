Facts

12:55 09.11.2018

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

National Security and Defense Council Secretary (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said those involved in organizing and conducting illegitimate elections in certain areas not controlled by the Ukrainian government of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be held accountable in accordance with Ukrainian criminal law.

The criminal acts "are a gross violation and full discredit of the Minsk agreements, as well as an attempt by the Russian aggressor to strengthen its control over the occupied territory," the NSDC's website quoted Turchynov as saying.

"The law-enforcement bodies of Ukraine will reveal all the organizers and participants of these pseudo-elections, and they will inevitably be brought to criminal responsibility," Turchynov said, adding that the organizers of the elections could be prosecuted under Ukraine's Criminal Code - Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional system or seizing state power), Article 110 (encroachment on territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine), Article 110-2 (funding of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the limits of the territory or state border of Ukraine), Article 111 (high treason) and Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

Sanctions of these articles of the Criminal Code provide for imprisonment for up to 15 years, some - with confiscation of property.

Turchynov said organizers of illegitimate elections and participating in them can also be brought to criminal responsibility under other articles providing for long terms of imprisonment and confiscation of property, in particular, Articles 158, 159-1, 161, 170, 255, 256, 258-3, 258-5, 260, 293, 295, 332-1, 338, 340, 341, 353, 436, 436-1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

As earlier reported, on November 7, Verkhovna Rada deputy (People's Front Party faction) Anton Gerashchenko said volunteers from the Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) Center are planning to publish lists of Ukrainian citizens participating in organizing illegitimate elections in occupied areas of Donbas.

Tags: #donbas #turchynov
