Constitutional Court starts considering constitutionality of amendments to Constitution on EU course, NATO membership

The Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine began considering the case in the written form on the constitutional appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to provide a conclusion on the constitutionality of the draft law on amending the Constitution of Ukraine on the state's strategic course for membership in the EU and NATO.

On Thursday they heard a judge-rapporteur in the case of Oleh Pervomaisky about the content of the constitutional appeal and the grounds for opening the constitutional proceedings on the case, the press service of the court said.

The Constitutional Court concluded the hearing of the case in the open part of the plenary session and passed on to the closed part of the plenary session to provide a conclusion on the case.

According to Article 159 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the draft law on amending the Constitution is considered by the Verkhovna Rada if there is a conclusion of the Constitutional Court on its compliance with the requirements of Articles 157 and 158 of the Constitution.