Press Conferences

19:04 17.04.2024

Associations of construction materials manufacturers working to meet NATO standards for defense products – President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

1 min read

KYIV. April 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian manufacturers of construction materials and research institutes are working to bring their products and structures used in the defense sector to meet NATO standards, said the President of the Ukrainian Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers, Kostiantyn Saliy.

“The direction we are working on is to ensure that Ukrainian products, construction materials and structures for the Ministry of Defense meet the NATO AQAP 2110 standard,” Saliy said at the round table Construction Materials. Readiness for Market Needs for Recovery in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to him, Ukrainian unions and associations of construction materials participate in the construction of defensive structures and in the scientific and technical councils of the Ministry of Defense.

“The work is going on, we are heard and asked. We are trying to combine the efforts of our military with specialized state research institutes so that this assistance is professional. We want all developments to be tested at testing sites, so that full-scale tests are carried out,” he explained.

Tags: #nato #building #conference #materials

MORE ABOUT

20:09 17.04.2024
Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

19:56 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

19:05 17.04.2024
The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

17:54 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

17:44 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

17:27 17.04.2024
Ukraine needs standards for processing construction waste from destruction - President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

Ukraine needs standards for processing construction waste from destruction - President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

11:05 17.04.2024
Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

11:05 17.04.2024
Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

19:17 16.04.2024
Business could build 500-1000 MW of distributed generation for winter if conditions for this created – head of UABIO

Business could build 500-1000 MW of distributed generation for winter if conditions for this created – head of UABIO

18:03 16.04.2024
Share of imported building materials on Ukrainian market grows to 23% – expert

Share of imported building materials on Ukrainian market grows to 23% – expert

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Clear Energy forced to shut down its three 22 MW biomass TPPs mid-winter due to lack of profitability – head of supervisory board

Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

Most Ukrainians do not support current any active political party coming to power after war – survey

There’re more people in Ukraine who believe that events in country wrongly developing – opinion poll

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

Poll: 53.9% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that those who evade mobilization can be understood – 'no one wants to die'

Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

Over 50% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukraine should restore its nuclear potential – survey

Poll: Some 39.4% of respondents believe that withdrawal of Russian troops from territories captured since Feb 24, 2022 may be considered victory for Ukraine; 26.2% disagree

AD
AD
AD
AD